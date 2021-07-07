Driven mad: Someone punched their Uber driver on the intersection of Broadway and Carolan Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
MILLBRAE
Citation. A man was arrested for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and shoplifting on the 600 block of Broadway, he was cited and released on his promise to appear, it was reported 8:57 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
Petty theft. Someone stole a bicycle valued at approximately $170 that was stored in a parking lot of the 1200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 7:58 p.m. Friday, June 25.
Arrest. A man was arrested for shoplifting at a retail store on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported between 12:57 p.m. and 3:27 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. A man in his 20s with braces wearing a hat, black hoodie and dark pants approached a San Bruno resident unprovoked and began swearing at him and threatening to return later, it was reported 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:24 a.m. Monday, June 28.
