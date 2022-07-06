They done denim wrong — Someone stole a pair of Levi’s on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 24.
MILLBRAE
Theft. Someone stole a vehicle on the 100 block of Millbrae Circle, it occurred between 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Arrest. A man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he was found under the influence of alcohol in a public place, it occurred around 4:11 p.m. Monday, June 27.
Auto burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle and stole items totaling approximately $2,500 on the 200 block of El Camino Real, it took place between 1-1:45 p.m. Monday, July 27.
Petty theft. Someone stole a mountain bike from the side of a residence on the 100 block of Elder Avenue between 8-8:45 p.m. Monday, June 27.
Citation. A man was cited for an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest on the 500 Block of Broadway in Millbrae, it occurred around 6:36 a.m. Monday, June 27.
BELMONT
Theft. Someone stole over a period of time, taking less than $950 on Davey Glen Road, it was reported 1:08 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Animal call. Someone found a dead deer on a road on the corner of Arthur Avenue and Coronet Boulevard, it was reported 9:59 a.m. Saturday, June 25.
Noninjury accident. Someone was in a car accident and smelled alcohol on the other driver on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:07 p.m. Friday, June 24.
