Daily Journal police reports generic logo

They done denim wrong — Someone stole a pair of Levi’s on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 24.

MILLBRAE

Theft. Someone stole a vehicle on the 100 block of Millbrae Circle, it occurred between 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.

Arrest. A man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he was found under the influence of alcohol in a public place, it occurred around 4:11 p.m. Monday, June 27.

Auto burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle and stole items totaling approximately $2,500 on the 200 block of El Camino Real, it took place between 1-1:45 p.m. Monday, July 27.

Petty theft. Someone stole a mountain bike from the side of a residence on the 100 block of Elder Avenue between 8-8:45 p.m. Monday, June 27.

Citation. A man was cited for an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest on the 500 Block of Broadway in Millbrae, it occurred around 6:36 a.m. Monday, June 27.

BELMONT

Theft. Someone stole over a period of time, taking less than $950 on Davey Glen Road, it was reported 1:08 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Animal call. Someone found a dead deer on a road on the corner of Arthur Avenue and Coronet Boulevard, it was reported 9:59 a.m. Saturday, June 25.

Noninjury accident. Someone was in a car accident and smelled alcohol on the other driver on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:07 p.m. Friday, June 24.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription