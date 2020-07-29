Something fowl is afoot: Two neighbors on Peninsula Avenue in San Mateo got into an intense verbal argument after one neighbor tried to remove ducks from a pool, it was reported at 12:19 p.m. Monday, July 13.
SAN MATEO
Mountain lion sighting. A saw a mountain lion walking between townhouses on St. Matthews Avenue, it was reported at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Suspicious circumstances. A house on Van Buren Street appeared to have been shot several times with a pellet gun, it was reported at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Suspicious person. Someone was standing in front of Walgreens on South El Camino Real yelling at women walking to their cars, it was reported at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
Disturbance. A person smashed the windows of a house on Edison Street with a hammer and threatened to come back and set the house on fire, it was reported at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.
Theft. Someone met another person on South Norfolk street to exchange two phones for money and completed the transaction with fake phones, it was reported at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.
