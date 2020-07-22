Talking Heads?: Three people were at a residence on Newbridge Avenue in San Mateo trying to “burn it down,” it was reported at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.
BELMONT
Minor injury accident. A person was hit by a car on Terrace Drive but sustained minimal injuries, it was reported at 10:48 p.m., Saturday, June 27.
Theft. A person stole a speaker from Old County Road, it was reported at 8:55 p.m. Friday, June 26.
Theft. A theft occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from City Hall parking lot, it was reported at Twin Pines Lane at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
Theft. Someone stole $20,000 worth of tools from a garage on Mezes Avenue, it was reported at 7:27 a.m. Thursday, June 11.
FOSTER CITY
Shoplifting. A Burlingame resident was cited and released for shoplifting merchandise valued at approximately $600, it was reported at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, July 2.
Hit-and-run. A person drove over another person’s foot on Triton Park Lane and did not stop, it was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
ID theft. A person stole another person’s ID on Catamaran Street, it was reported at 12:57 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.