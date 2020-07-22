Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Talking Heads?: Three people were at a residence on Newbridge Avenue in San Mateo trying to “burn it down,” it was reported at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.

BELMONT

Minor injury accident. A person was hit by a car on Terrace Drive but sustained minimal injuries, it was reported at 10:48 p.m., Saturday, June 27.

Theft. A person stole a speaker from Old County Road, it was reported at 8:55 p.m. Friday, June 26.

Theft. A theft occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.

Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from City Hall parking lot, it was reported at Twin Pines Lane at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.

Theft. Someone stole $20,000 worth of tools from a garage on Mezes Avenue, it was reported at 7:27 a.m. Thursday, June 11.

FOSTER CITY

Shoplifting. A Burlingame resident was cited and released for shoplifting merchandise valued at approximately $600, it was reported at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, July 2.

Hit-and-run. A person drove over another person’s foot on Triton Park Lane and did not stop, it was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

ID theft. A person stole another person’s ID on Catamaran Street, it was reported at 12:57 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

