Why don’t you make like a tree: Someone reported trucks and equipment belonging to an arborist company blocking the road on Holly Road in Belmont, it was reported 9:03 a.m. Thursday, July 15.
FOSTER CITY
City ordinance violation. A vehicle on Bowfin Street was leaking fluids into the storm drains so the owner was contacted and the vehicle moved, it was reported 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
Vehicle theft. Someone’s company vehicle was stolen on Tarpon Street, it was reported 8:29 a.m. Monday, July 12.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Chess Drive, it was reported 4:31 a.m. Sunday, July 11.
Reckless driving. A vehicle was on the wrong side of the road and swerving on Pilgrim Drive, the driver was found to be lost and cited for not wearing a seatbelt or having a license, it was reported 7:47 a.m. Saturday, July 10.
BELMONT
Theft from a vehicle. Someone stole a truck’s tailgate on Old County Road, it was reported 11:02 a.m. Thursday, July 15.
Fire. Someone reported seeing smoke and flames on Elmer Street, it was reported 6:05 a.m. Thursday, July 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for domestic violence on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Theft. Someone stole several items from Walgreens on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 5:09 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
