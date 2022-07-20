That’s garbage — Someone emptied their trash in an apartment complex where they do not live in Belmont, it was reported 7:50 a.m. Monday, July 11.
BURLINGAME
Theft. Someone stole a vehicle on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle and stole items, it was reported 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.
Grand theft. Someone stole computers on Carolan Avenue, it was reported 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, July 12.
Threats. A former employee called their previous business and threatened to beat up a current employee on Gilberth Road, it was reported 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, July 12.
BELMONT
Vandalism. A man on a bike broke glass at the bus stop on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:41 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
Auto burglary. Someone broke into a white Mercedes-Benz GL350 on the 900 block of Chevy Street and stole money, a pocketknife and first-aid kit, it was reported 3:53 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
Auto theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the 500 block of South Road, it was reported 2:08 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
