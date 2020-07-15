On the road to capsizing: A boat that was being towed fell off its trailer and onto another car in San Mateo, it was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 5
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. Someone on Curtiss Street spit and threw papers at another person, it was reported at 8:68 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Fire. There was a fire in the back of a building on Laurel Avenue, it was reported at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Disturbance. Someone punched another person in the face on North B Street, it was reported at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Battery. Someone on Flores Street hit another person with a bag containing glass bottles, it was reported at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Disturbance. A driver on South Norfolk Street and Darwin Avenue followed a biker, honking at them and trying to hit them, it was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run accident occurred on York Avenue, it was reported at 12:47 p.m./ Wednesday, July 8.
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run accident occurred on East Fourth Avenue, it was reported at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
