That rocks!: Graffiti on rocks was reported on Howard Avenue in Burlingame, which was done by children as an art project, it was reported at 10:14 a.m. Sunday, June 28.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole construction equipment from Beach Road, it was reported at 9:55 a.m. Monday, June 29.
Assault. Someone was arrested for battery and threats, it was reported at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, June 27.
Intoxicated subject. An intoxicated person stood in front of a bar on Broadway, it was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Brandishing a weapon. A passenger in a vehicle on California Drive brandished a knife at another driver, it was reported at 6:24 a.m. Friday, June 26.
Malicious mischief. Someone threw eggs at a residence and damaged a window, it was reported at 10:06 p.m. Friday, June 26.
BELMONT
Minor injury accident. Someone was hit by a car on Terrace Drive and sustained minimal injuries, it was reported at 10:48 p.m., Saturday, June 27.
Theft. Someone stole a speaker on Old County Road, it was reported at 8:55 p.m. Friday, June 26.
Theft. A theft occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from City Hall parking lot, it was reported at Twin Pines Lane at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
