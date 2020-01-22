Crappy way to start your day: Maintenance found excrement smeared on the bottom front door in Belmont, it was reported at 9:01 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
Millbrae
Vandalism. A vehicle was broken into on the 600 block of Santa Barbara Avenue, it was reported at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.
Petty theft. Headphones worth approximately $400 were stolen from a student’s backpack at a school, it was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Arrest. A woman with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant was arrested on the 100 block of Rollins Road, it was reported at 1:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
San Bruno
Fraud. A customer picked up a phone from a repair shop and fled without paying for approximately $280 worth of services on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
Reckless driver. Two people on scooters were driving at high speeds with no lights on Whitman Way at Eastburn Court, it was reported at 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.