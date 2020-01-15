Must be stoned: A resident of Santa Cruz was cited for throwing rocks at a building and yelling on Town Green Lane in Foster City and arrested for other charges, it was reported at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8.
San Mateo
Threats. A threatening email was received from the victim’s brother saying he would hurt him if he did not apologize regarding a family dispute on Catalpa Street, it was reported at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Fraud. Someone was buying cars using a victim’s name and they were being charged towing fees on Overland Drive, it was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
Robbery. Someone was robbed at gunpoint and suffered injuries to the head on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:23 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
Domestic violence. A person said their husband assaulted them and wanted to kill them on Edison Street, it was reported at 7:34 p.m., it was reported Monday, Dec. 30.
Millbrae
Burglary. Approximately $1,700 worth of personal effects were stolen from a vehicle at La Cruz Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported at 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
Vandalism. A vehicle’s window was smashed on the 200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
Narcotics. Police found a man holding a methamphetamine pipe at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Broadway, it was reported at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.
DUI. Someone was found in the driver’s seat of a car with the keys in their possession under the influence of alcohol and drugs on the 300 block of Adrian Road, it was reported at 4:33 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.