There was no order: Two restaurant guests were involved in a shouting match on Old Bayshore Road in Burlingame, it was reported at 7:58 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
Redwood City
Reckless driver. A white panel van was seen swerving on Highway 101, it was reported at 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Disturbance. A woman in her 20s was using a drone on Farm Hill Boulevard, it was reported at 2:02 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Burglary. Someone stole a wallet and sunglasses from a car overnight on Leahy Street, it was reported at 9:57 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Disturbance. A man was found sleeping and could not be roused awake by a passerby on Marsh Road, it was reported at 4:33 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Domestic violence. A young woman reported her uncle was pulling her mother’s hair and punching her, it was reported 3:08 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
South San Francisco
Narcotics. Officer initiated activity at Safeway at Gellert Boulevard, it was reported at 4:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
Petty theft. A shoplifting incident occurred at Walgreens on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Burglary. A burglary occurred at Hampton Inn on Corporate Drive, it was reported at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Burglary. A burglary occurred on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
