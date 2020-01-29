The truth won’t set you free: Someone was arrested for being drunk in public on El Camino Real in San Bruno and admitted to have driven earlier, it was reported at 10:51 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
San Bruno
Arrest. Someone was arrested for walking around houses and looking over fences on Buena Vista Avenue, it was reported at 9:33 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
Grand theft. Multiple items including laptops were stolen from a conference room on Bayhill Drive, it was reported at 2:04 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
Hit-and-run. Someone reported their vehicle had been hit at 10:50 a.m. on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:07 a.m. Sunday Jan. 19.
Hit-and-run. Someone reported their gray Dodge Caravan had been hit sometime during the night on Easton Avenue, it was reported at 10:18 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.
Burlingame
Petty theft. Someone reported their catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle on Rollins Road, it was reported at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Grand theft. Someone stole two jackets from a store on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Fraud. Someone unlawfully accessed another individual's account and stole thousands on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Burglary. Someone reported their vehicle had been burglarized on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
