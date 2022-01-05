Pain at the pump — Someone drove off with a gas pump and broke the pump’s nozzle on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 11:47 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for brandishing a weapon on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 1:26 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
Tree down. Someone saw a fallen tree blocking all lanes of a street on California Drive, it was reported 1:28 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed the rear windows of a car on Rollins Road, it was reported 3:07 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.
Suspicious vehicle. Someone was seen sleeping in a vehicle on Mitten Road, it was reported 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25.
Warning. Someone received a warning after causing a disturbance, refusing to wear a mask, acting aggressively and refusing to leave on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:14 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
BELMONT
Found property. Someone found a laptop on the side of a road on Twin Pines Lane, it was reported 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Disturbance. Someone was seen slamming doors, running inside their apartment and yelling profanities on Old County Road, it was reported 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Theft. Someone stole $4,000 worth of items from a storage compartment on Davey Glen Road, it was reported 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
