Oooh! Somebody stop me: Someone inside a store was refusing to wear a mask on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 10:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
SAN MATEO
DUI. Someone in a white Honda sedan was driving under the influence on San Mateo Drive, it was reported at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.
Missing person. Someone who was reported missing had been arrested in Huron for driving under the influence on Ensenada Way, it was reported at 7:03 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.
Fraud. Someone fell for a $4,500 scam on Prospect Row, it was reported at 7:57 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.
Burglary. Two locked bikes were taken from a secure parking lot on Clark Drive, it was reported at 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Petty theft. Someone stole items worth about $680 from two cars on the 2100 block of Bunker Hill Drive, it was reported between 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, and 8:35 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
Burglary. Someone burglarized a residence on the 1400 block of Franks Lane between 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, and 1:31 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
Petty theft. Someone stole packages worth $200 from the front porch of a residence on the first block of Sneckner Court, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
