The fast and furious — Someone complained of juveniles revving engines on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

BURLINGAME

Found property. Someone found a wallet, and it was returned to its owner on Primrose Road, it was reported 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Malicious mischief. Someone threw a rock at a window on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Fraud. Someone attempted to scam someone via phone on Douglas Avenue, it was reported 11:14 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle and stole on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

Found property. Someone found money on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 9:48 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

BELMONT

Unwanted subject. Someone complained that a person was swearing and refusing to leave on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 8:06 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

Theft. Someone stole alcohol and drank it in a bathroom on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:23 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

Disturbance. Someone complained of loud music on Old County Road, it was reported 12:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

Animal call. Someone saw two mountain lions get into a fight on Hastings Drive, it was reported 4:11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.

