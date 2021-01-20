Daily Journal police reports generic logo

No risk, no reward miles: Someone hacked into an American Airlines’ account and transferred about $9127.30 worth of reward miles into their account, it was reported on the 2000 block of Ticonderoga Drive in unincorporated San Mateo County Wednesday, Jan. 6.

REDWOOD CITY

Arrest. A wife was arrested after making her husband bleed from the ear, it was reported at 6:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

Vandalism. A city employee reported that a parking meter was vandalized on Marshall Street at 2:06 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

Vandalism. There was vandalism on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 12:23 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

Residential burglary. Someone broke into a residence by shattering the rear glass door and stole jewelry on Altamont Way, it was reported at 9:07 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

Commercial burglary. Someone unlocked a lock box and stole two wire feeders on Bair Island Road, it was reported at 8:07 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

Residential burglary. A group of three to four people burglarized a residence on Connecticut Drive, it was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.

SAN CARLOS

Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen on the 100 block of Kelton Avenue, it was reported between 3:16 a.m. and 3:19 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen on the 200 block of Ruby Avenue, it was reported between 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, and 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

Disturbance. There was a family disturbance on Antoinette Lane, it was reported at 1:34 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.

Stolen vehicle. Someone reported that their vehicle was stolen at Borg Trucking Inc. on San Mateo Avenue at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.

Disturbance. There was a family disturbance on Adrian Avenue, it was reported at 8:03 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.

