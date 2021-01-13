Over and out: Someone was arrested for stealing a radio out of an ambulance at a hospital on Trousdale Drive in Burlingame, it was reported at 8:33 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
SAN BRUNO
Stolen vehicle. Someone reported that their vehicle was stolen on Goodwin Avenue, it was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
Hit-and-run. A silver van hit the back of a 2011 silver Dodge Caliber on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:58 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31.
Petty theft. A rear license plate was stolen off a vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Reckless driver. Someone in a gray Challenger was doing doughnuts in a parking lot on National Avenue, it was reported at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone reported that a pay-by-space machine was broken into on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 8:59 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
Burglary. Someone reported that parking meters were broken into on Rhinette Avenue, it was reported at 7:04 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
Malicious mischief. Someone broke into a laundromat coin machine on California Drive, it was reported at 6:23 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:57 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
