R.O.U.S. — Someone saw a big opossum in the middle of a lane on the corner of Notre Dame and Arbor avenues in Belmont, it was reported 10:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.
BELMONT
Suspicious circumstances. Someone saw a vehicle pull into an alleyway and turn off their lights on the corner of O’Neill and Sunnyslope avenues, it was reported 11:12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.
Theft. Someone stole mountain bikes on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.
Suspicious person. Someone saw a few people loitering on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 7:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.
Disabled vehicle. Someone saw a vehicle in the middle of a lane, disabled, blocking traffic on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 7:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke into a car and stole $2,500 worth of tennis equipment on Continentals Way, it was reported 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.
FOSTER CITY
Vehicle theft. A vehicle was stolen from Alma Lane, it was reported 10:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27.
Reckless driving. Someone on East Third Avenue was admonished for “doing doughnuts” in the parking lot, it was reported 2:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 1:02 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
Arrest. Someone on Chess Drive was arrested for being publicly intoxicated, it was reported 9:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Burglary. Someone entered a residence on Beach Park Boulevard ransacked the room, and took a safe containing jewelry, passports and medications from the closet, it was reported 9:58 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.
