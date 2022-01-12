Daily Journal police reports generic logo

R.O.U.S. — Someone saw a big opossum in the middle of a lane on the corner of Notre Dame and Arbor avenues in Belmont, it was reported 10:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

BELMONT

Suspicious circumstances. Someone saw a vehicle pull into an alleyway and turn off their lights on the corner of O’Neill and Sunnyslope avenues, it was reported 11:12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

Theft. Someone stole mountain bikes on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

Suspicious person. Someone saw a few people loitering on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 7:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

Disabled vehicle. Someone saw a vehicle in the middle of a lane, disabled, blocking traffic on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 7:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

Vehicle burglary. Someone broke into a car and stole $2,500 worth of tennis equipment on Continentals Way, it was reported 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.

FOSTER CITY

Vehicle theft. A vehicle was stolen from Alma Lane, it was reported 10:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27.

Reckless driving. Someone on East Third Avenue was admonished for “doing doughnuts” in the parking lot, it was reported 2:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.

Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 1:02 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.

Arrest. Someone on Chess Drive was arrested for being publicly intoxicated, it was reported 9:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

Burglary. Someone entered a residence on Beach Park Boulevard ransacked the room, and took a safe containing jewelry, passports and medications from the closet, it was reported 9:58 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription