It’s a junkie: Someone in a van on Airport Boulevard in Burlingame was littering near the waterfront, it was reported at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Belmont
Stolen vehicle. A truck was stolen on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:34 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Welfare check. Someone who seemed lost at the corner of Ralston Avenue and El Camino Real said the government was after him with laser drones, it was reported at 10:32 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Hazardous situation. A low-hanging power line was seen on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:14 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Citizen assist. Someone reported they needed assistance due to their neighbor not leaving them alone on F Street, it was reported at 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.