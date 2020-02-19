Smokin’ in the boys’ room: Kids were smoking in a park bathroom on Bayswater Avenue in Foster City, it was reported at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
San Bruno
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen at Taylor and Florida avenues, it was reported at 9:21 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Disturbance. A homeless person threatened to kill an employee at a business on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:02 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Disturbance. Someone in a store on Angus Avenue got upset with an employee and threatened to kill him, it was reported at 3:25 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Found property. A wallet containing a Thai driver’s license and credit cards was found at 5 p.m. on Feb. 4 on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Arrest. Someone in a black jacket and blue jeans was arrested for grand theft on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:46 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.