Turf war: A dispute between neighbors regarding a dog relieving itself on the lawn occurred on McDonald Way in Burlingame, it was reported at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Burlingame
Fraud. Someone left a restaurant on Old Bayshore Boulevard without paying their $574 bill, it was reported at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Vehicle theft. A vehicle was stolen on California Drive, it was reported at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Commercial burglary. A bike and a cash drawer were stolen from Avenue Pet Salon on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Disturbance. A homeless person was yelling threats in a parking lot on Broadway, it was reported at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Burglary. Someone reported their vehicle had been burglarized on Lorton Avenue, it was reported at 8:47 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
