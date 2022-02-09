Work on your perimeter defense — Someone stole a basketball from juveniles on Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 5:33 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
BURLINGAME
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a vehicle and stole its items on Primrose Road, it was reported 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Hit-and-run. Someone struck a parked vehicle on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Malicious mischief. Someone was seen trying to pry open a gas cap on Howard Avenue, it was reported 1:33 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Disturbance. Someone was seen screaming in the street on Rollins Road, it was reported 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Grand theft. Someone stole jewelry on Rosedale Avenue, it was reported 6:33 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Animal problem. Someone saw a dog fall into a sewer drain on the corner of Broadway and El Camino Real, it was reported 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
BELMONT
Fraud. Someone lost $5,000 to fraud via an ATM on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 4:58 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
Fire department call. Someone heard a smoke alarm go off on Concourse Drive, it was reported 12:13 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
Tree ordinance violation. Someone cut down a city tree without a permit on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Medical emergency. Someone fell and asked for help getting up on Hastings Drive, it was reported 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Any civil problem. Someone said they lent their computer to their child, who is now refusing to give it back on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 11:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.