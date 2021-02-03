Swipe right, swipe everything: After someone invited a date from a dating site to their house, the date took items and threatened to beat them up if they told anybody on Hillman Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for narcotics on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:19 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested at J.C. Penney on El Camino Real for trespassing, it was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
Petty theft. There was a report of petty theft at J.C. Penny on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:42 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
Malicious mischief. The driver’s side front window and passenger rear window of a black Mercedes C300 were broken on Montgomery Avenue, it was reported at 10:23 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
Petty theft. Someone wearing a red jacket and black pants took hair care products on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:04 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
Arrest. Someone wearing all black clothing was arrested for petty theft at J.C. Penny on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Accident. There was a noninjury hit-an-run accident on Broadway, it was reported at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Burglary. A storage unit was broken into on California Drive, it was reported at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Suspicious circumstances. Threatening comments were made by an employee on Chapin Avenue, it was reported at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.