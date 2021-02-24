Checkmate: A Belmont resident was arrested for DUI on Chess Drive in Foster City, it was reported at 10:07 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
BELMONT
Accident. An accident with no injuries involving a gray Acura MDX and a bicyclist occurred on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 4:49 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Theft. A bike was stolen on Davey Glen Road, it was reported at 8:01 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Laurie Meadows Drive, it was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
Hit-and-run. A blue BMV rear-ended a gray SUV on Masonic Way, it was reported at 2:44 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on Old County Road, it was reported at 9:21 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Disturbance. A resident was involved in a dispute with another tenant on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.
Suspended license. Someone was driving with a suspended license on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 11:18 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.
