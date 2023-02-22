Risque business — Someone stole over $1,000 worth of panties on Hillsdale boulevard in San Mateo, it was reported 3:33 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
MILLBRAE
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 4:13 am
Citation. An Antioch resident was issued a citation for shoplifting on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Citation. Someone was cited for possession of narcotics paraphernalia on the 100 block of Library Avenue, it was reported 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear window of a car on the 200 block of El Camino Real and stole two backpacks with clothes and credit cards, it was reported 9:40 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
Theft. Someone smashed the window of a car on the 1400 block of Broadway and tampered with the ignition in an attempt to steal the vehicle, it was reported Monday, Feb. 13.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole a credit card from a mailbox on Helm Lane, it was reported 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Accident. Two vehicles collided on Beach Park and Edgewater boulevards. One passenger was injured in the process, it was reported 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Auto burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Saturn Court and rifled through the contents, it was reported 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
