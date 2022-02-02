They got cleaned out — Someone entered a garage on the 1900 block of White Oak Way in San Carlos and stole a $1,400 washer/dryer set, it was reported 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
SAN BRUNO
Malicious mischief. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported 9:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
Suspicious person. Someone was seen walking up to fences and looking into backyards on Scott Street, it was reported 9:18 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle parked in a parking lot on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Suspicious person. Someone was seen tampering with a vehicle on the corner of Linden Avenue and Santa Teresa Way, it was reported 6:51 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
BURLINGAME
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a vehicle and stole items on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 10:38 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Disturbance. Someone disputed the price of a purchased item with an employee on Howard Avenue, it was reported 8:12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone rang a doorbell and left on Sequoia Avenue, it was reported 7:39 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Assault. Someone pushed an employee at a restaurant and was issued a trespass warning on Broadway, it was reported 3:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
