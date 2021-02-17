Yeah, they’ll do that: A dog was barking on Hiller Street in Belmont, it was reported at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
BURLINGAME
Fraud. Someone fell for an internet scam on Ansel Avenue, it was reported at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen on Grove Avenue, it was reported at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Fraud. Someone received a fraudulent check on Davis Drive, it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Accident. There was an accident with minor injuries on Carmelita Avenue, it was reported at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Robbery. Someone demanded money from a retail store and showed a gun in their waistband on Broadway, it was reported at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
