The day the music died — Someone stole a backpack containing musical equipment from the back of a vehicle on the 1100 block of Old County Road in San Carlos, it was reported 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31.
BELMONT 
Found property. Someone found a wallet on Twin Pines Lane, it was reported 5:05 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Animal call. Someone saw two dogs running off lash on Twin Pines Lane, it was reported 10:08 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on the corner of Carlmont Drive and Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 8:55 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Civil problem. Someone complained that they gave a store a $100 bill and they said it was counterfeit money and refused them service on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:07 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Vandalism. Someone tagged a port-a-potty on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 5:07 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
FOSTER CITY  
Arrest. Someone on East Hillsdale Boulevard was arrested for a felony hit-and-run, it was reported 4:14 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. 
Petty theft. Someone stole five to seven days worth of mail from a residence on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 5:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. 
Vandalism. Someone keyed a car on East Third Avenue and ripped off the side mirror, it was reported 11:04 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. 
Arrest. Someone on Shell Boulevard was arrested for driving while intoxicated and hitting a parked vehicle, it was reported 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

