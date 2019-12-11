Won’t you not be my neighbor?: Someone was slapped and pushed by a neighbor on Shoal Drive in San Mateo after asking why trees were being cut down, it was reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
South San Francisco
Petty theft. There was a petty theft at a postage retail store on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 10:04 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
Disturbance. There was a party on Railroad Avenue, it was reported at 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing at a pharmacy on Westborough Boulevard, it was reported at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Stolen vehicle. A car was stolen on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:41 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Narcotics. Officer initiated activity at a convenience store on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.