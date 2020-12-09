Nacho day: There was a report of an assault at Taco Bell on El Camino Real in South San Francisco, it was reported at 1:18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
REDWOOD CITY
Trespass. Someone wearing a black hoodie stole a bag of food and pepper sprayed the employees following them on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Petty theft. A resident had a package taken from their house on Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Controlled substance. A San Mateo resident was cited for being found in possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run occurred on Second Avenue, it was reported at 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Grand theft. There was grand theft on Hemlock Avenue, it was reported 4:56 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Accident. There was an accident with minor injuries on Jefferson Street, it was reported at 3:28 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Burglary. There was burglary on Alta Loma Drive, it was reported at 9:13 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Narcotics. There was a report of narcotics on Gardiner Avenue, it was reported at 8:42 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Petty theft. There was petty theft on Stonegate Drive, it was reported 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
