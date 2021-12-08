It is a tale/Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,/Signifying nothing: Someone complained that a Belmont resident blasting music on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
BELMONT
Reckless driver. Someone complained of three cars, weaving in and out of traffic, racing on the corner of Ralston Avenue and East Belmont Canyon Road, it was reported 1:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Citizen assist. Someone lost $911 on Coronet Boulevard, it was reported 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Animal call. Someone saw a deer stuck in a gate on Notre Dame Avenue, it was reported 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. A San Mateo resident on Metro Center Boulevard was placed under citizen’s arrest for shoplifting, it was reported 3:29 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
Grand theft. Someone stole a $1,000 laptop from the open trunk of a vehicle on 3:46 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package from a mailbox on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported 3:26 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.
Auto burglary. A woman’s parked vehicle on Port Royal Avenue was broken into, it was reported 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.
