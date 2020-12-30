Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Oh, oh, oh, oh really? Someone was trespassing at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco, it was reported at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.

FOSTER CITY

Suspicious circumstances. A vehicle was reportedly doing doughnuts earlier on Third Avenue, it was reported at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Animal calls. A cat has been locked in a makeshift pen, and has been crying on Nimitz Lane, it was reported at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Trespassing. Three people jumped a fence on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Bike theft. An unlocked bike was stolen on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 7:33 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

Petty theft. A storage unit was broken into on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 2:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

HALF MOON BAY

Arrest. Someone was arrested for displaying signs of intoxication on the 200 block of San Mateo Road, it was reported at 5:26 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.

Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for possession of narcotics between the first and 100 blocks of Highway 1, it was reported at 7:57 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for trespassing and possession of narcotics on the 600 block of Kelly Avenue, it was reported at 12:27 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

