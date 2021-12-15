Guess that’s why they call it window pane — Someone complained that their gardener broke a window on Arundel Road in Burlingame, it was reported 12:31 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
SAN BRUNO
Reckless driver. Someone complained of a driver swerving in and out of lanes on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Accident. Someone broke a fire hydrant on Acacia Avenue, it was reported 8:24 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
Malicious mischief. Someone saw gang graffiti on a staircase on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Animal problem. Someone saw a coyote on Claremont Drive, it was reported 11:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:08 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
Abandoned vehicle. Someone saw a vehicle parked for four days on Fasman Drive, it was reported 8:37 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
Weapon brandishing. Someone pulled out a machete from their backpack on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
