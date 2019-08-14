Through it all: A woman was throwing items at cars that passed on Tilton Avenue and North Delaware Street in San Mateo, it was reported at 12:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Redwood City
Armed robbery. Two men pulled out guns and stole money and a phone on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 10:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Burglary. Multiple vehicles’ windows were smashed on Marsh Road, it was reported at 6:33 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Accident. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on Marshall Street, it was reported at 5:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported at 7:49 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Vandalism. A vehicle’s mirror was damaged on Topaz Street, it was reported at 10:39 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Hazard. Construction tools were scattered across the road on Highway 101, it was reported at 12:06 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
Vandalism. Someone smashed vehicle’s windows with a baseball bat on East Bayshore Road, it was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
Hazard. A tree was in the road on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 7:43 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
