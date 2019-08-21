Driving in a roundabout way: A vehicle was driving in circles on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Redwood City
Reckless driving. Two vehicles were racing on Highway 101, it was reported at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Vandalism. A vehicle’s tires were slashed on Valota Road, it was reported at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Theft. A license plate was stolen off a motorcycle on Spring Street, it was reported at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Suspended license. A San Mateo man was cited for driving with a suspended license on East Hillsdale Boulevard and Meridian Bay Lane, it was reported at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Reckless driving. A motorist was swerving on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a vehicle before driving away on Marshall Street, it was reported at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
San Carlos
Arrest. A Tracy man was cited for driving with a suspended license on Brittan Avenue and Old County Road, it was reported at 10:32 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
Arrest. A San Carlos woman was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Brittan Avenue, it was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Arrest. An El Granada man was arrested for the possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Belmont Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
