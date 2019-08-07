All revved up and ready to go: An unoccupied vehicle was running for four hours on Comet Drive in Foster City, it was reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
Millbrae
Burglary. A large quantity of items were stolen from a residence on the 1200 block of Parrott Drive, it was reported at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Arrest. A San Mateo woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license on Victoria Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:41 a.m. Saturday, July 27.
Arrest. An Oakland resident was arrested after hitting a planter box with their vehicle and being under the influence of alcohol on the 900 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:49 p.m. Friday, July 26.
Arrest. A Millbrae man was arrested for the possession of unlawful paraphernalia on Corte Balboa, it was reported at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
