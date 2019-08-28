Well, I don’t know?: A patient left the emergency room on Trousdale Drive in Burlingame with an IV in their arm, it was reported at 1:05 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Burlingame
Malicious mischief. Eggs were thrown at a vehicle on Dwight Road, it was reported at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Suspicious person. Two people were sitting on a porch on Hillside Circle, it was reported at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. Delivery persons were taking a break, they went on their way.
Malicious mischief. There was graffiti on a rented portable toilet on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 10:59 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Theft. Four items were stolen from a computer store on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Belmont
Suspicious circumstances. Someone heard a noise in their backyard and thought she saw a shadow on Carmelita Avenue, it was reported at 12:52 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Suspicious person. Someone without a shirt on and another with tan clothing were looking into cars on Carlmont Drive and Merry Moppet Lane, it was reported at 5:44 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Parking complaint. A Honda was completely blocking a driveway on Chesterson Avenue, it was reported at 5:24 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
