Hey! That’s not for you!
Someone on 16th Avenue and South B Street in San Mateo left snacks on their porch for delivery people but another person keeps eating them and leaving the trash, it was reported at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.
BELMONT
Arrest. An officer initiated activity regarding a drug offense on Old County Road, it was reported at 9:53 p.m. Monday, July 27.
Medical emergency. Two people got in a fight on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 7:34 p.m. Friday, July 24.
Fraud. An acquaintance of a resident of Prindle Road was forging their signature and depositing checks into their own account, it was reported at 2:31 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
Citizen assist. When a DoorDash delivery person accidentally dropped a bag of food on Old County Road, the person meant to receive the delivery started throwing food at the delivery person, it was reported at 9:36 p.m. Monday, July 20.
FOSTER CITY
Suspicious circumstances. Someone in a passing vehicle on Tarpon Street shouted racial slurs, it was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday, July 11.
Unclassified. Two people were arrested on Vintage Park Drive were arrested and booked into jail for conspiracy to commit a felony, it was reported at 12:49 a.m. Friday, July 10.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A person on Naomi Partridge Trail was found to have methamphetamine in their pocket and a record check revealed they had an active felony warrant with the California Department of Corrections, it was reported at 2:19 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
Stolen vehicle. A truck was stolen from a retail store parking lot on San Mateo Road, it was reported at 10:10 p.m. Friday, July 24.
Burglary. Someone cut the lock of a storage container on Main Street and stole $3,900 worth of items, it was reported at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.