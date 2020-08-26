Daily Journal police reports generic logo

A true custodian: A janitor on Mahler Road in Burlingame observed a person trying to enter the building, it was reported at 10:57 p.m. Monday, July 27.

BURLINGAME

Arrest. A person was arrested for resisting an officer after assaulting a customer on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Arrest. A person was arrested for narcotics after causing a disturbance on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Suspicious circumstances. Someone on Trousdale Drive received calls from a person claiming to be with the police and threatening a criminal case, it was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.

Threats. Someone called a person on California Drive and threatened to kill them, it was reported at 4:06 p.m. Monday, July 27.

SAN MATEO

Disturbance. Someone’s neighbor on West Hillsdale Boulevard came into their backyard without permission and started cursing and yelling racial slurs, it was reported at 12:21 a.m. Monday, July 27.

Burglary. People tried to cover surveillance cameras of a residence on Campus Drive and gained access to the complex mailbox, it was reported at 9:06 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Disturbance. Two people were fighting on South El Camino Real and one person knocked another person out, it was reported at 11:49 a.m. Thursday, July 23.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription