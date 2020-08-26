A true custodian: A janitor on Mahler Road in Burlingame observed a person trying to enter the building, it was reported at 10:57 p.m. Monday, July 27.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. A person was arrested for resisting an officer after assaulting a customer on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Arrest. A person was arrested for narcotics after causing a disturbance on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone on Trousdale Drive received calls from a person claiming to be with the police and threatening a criminal case, it was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
Threats. Someone called a person on California Drive and threatened to kill them, it was reported at 4:06 p.m. Monday, July 27.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. Someone’s neighbor on West Hillsdale Boulevard came into their backyard without permission and started cursing and yelling racial slurs, it was reported at 12:21 a.m. Monday, July 27.
Burglary. People tried to cover surveillance cameras of a residence on Campus Drive and gained access to the complex mailbox, it was reported at 9:06 p.m. Friday, July 24.
Disturbance. Two people were fighting on South El Camino Real and one person knocked another person out, it was reported at 11:49 a.m. Thursday, July 23.
