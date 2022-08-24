Bad neighbor — A man’s neighbor threw rocks on his roof, played loud music in the evening, and cut a cable line on South Fremont Street in San Mateo, it was reported 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
REDWOOD CITY
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a GMC pickup truck on Hoover Street, it was reported 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
Battery. A woman threw coffee at someone on Marsh Road after a verbal disturbance, it was reported 8:52 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
Petty theft. Someone stole multiple items on Walnut Street, it was reported 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Grand theft. Someone took items from a man’s bag on Redwood Shores Parkway, it was reported 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Petty theft. A man in sunglasses and a dark shirt and shorts driving a blue Kia Optima stole items from a store on Walnut Street, it was reported 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Grand theft. Someone stole an electric wheelchair from a parking garage on Ebener Street, it was reported 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
BELMONT
Arrest. A man was taken into custody for physically assaulting his roommate and locking him in a car for four hours on Alomar Way, it was reported 10:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
Theft. Someone smashed a car window on Coronet Boulevard and stole the owner’s purse, which included a credit card that was later used illicitly at a Safeway in Belmont, it was reported 12:14 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
Noninjury accident. A black Tesla and a black Dodge collided on the corner of Ralston Avenue and South Road, it was reported 8:23 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
Theft. Someone took a dark blue Marlin 7 bicycle for a test ride on El Camino Real and never returned, it was reported 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
