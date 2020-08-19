Antisocial distancing: A person was yelling and spitting at customers and employees on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported at 1:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious circumstances. Two people were riding bikes on Coyote Point Drive and were followed by another person, it was reported at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, August 12.
Suspicious person. A person came onto the property on South El Camino Real and kicked the front door of a unit, it was reported at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday, August 12.
Threat. A person on Park Place received a threat from Germany saying they were going to “shoot up the place,” it was reported at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, August 12.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone on Vista Grande was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance, it was reported at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
Arrest. A person on El Bonito Way with an active misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and booked into jail, it was reported at 8:06 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Burglary. A purse and shoes were stolen from a vehicle after the window was smashed on El Camino Real resulting in a loss of approximately $900, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.