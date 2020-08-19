Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Antisocial distancing: A person was yelling and spitting at customers and employees on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported at 1:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.

SAN MATEO

Suspicious circumstances. Two people were riding bikes on Coyote Point Drive and were followed by another person, it was reported at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, August 12.

Suspicious person. A person came onto the property on South El Camino Real and kicked the front door of a unit, it was reported at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday, August 12.

Threat. A person on Park Place received a threat from Germany saying they were going to “shoot up the place,” it was reported at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, August 12.

MILLBRAE

Arrest. Someone on Vista Grande was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance, it was reported at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.

Arrest. A person on El Bonito Way with an active misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and booked into jail, it was reported at 8:06 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Burglary. A purse and shoes were stolen from a vehicle after the window was smashed on El Camino Real resulting in a loss of approximately $900, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription