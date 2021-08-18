Eggressive driver: Someone threw an egg at a car window on Harvard Road in San Mateo and then drove away, it was reported 10:49 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
SAN CARLOS
Mail theft. Someone stole mail from a U.S. Postal Service mail truck located on the 2400 block of Melendy Drive, it was reported 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29.
Arrest. A woman on the 1000 block of Montgomery Street was arrested after a record check revealed that she was on probation and a search of the vehicle found several credit and ID cards that did not belong to her, it was reported 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Citation. A man was stopped on Morse Boulevard and issued a citation for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 8:41 a.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Citation. A man and a woman on the 2200 block of Brittan Avenue were issued citations after the man was found to be in possession of narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, while the woman was found to have two outstanding warrants, it was reported 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 26.
REDWOOD CITY
Reckless drivers. Vehicles were driving very fast on Cedar Street and burning rubber, it was reported 12:06 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Assault. A woman was looking for her boyfriend on Veterans Boulevard and ran into a man who swung a bat at her and made threats to shoot her, it was reported 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Attempted shoplifting. A woman wearing a flower dress attempted to steal items from a shopping cart in a store on Broadway but was stopped by other customers, it was reported 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Robbery. Someone committed strong arm robbery on Redwood Shores Parkway and medics were called to help an unresponsive victim, it was reported 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Disturbance. A man was in a verbal fight with their neighbor who tried to stab him with a screwdriver on Rolison Road, it was reported 4:09 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
