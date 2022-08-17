Purloined pancakes — Someone was arrested for stealing food and water bottles from an IHOP in Belmont, it was reported 10:08 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
BURLINGAME
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Disaster Preparedness at the Event Center! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires August 31, 2022 so sign up today!
Purloined pancakes — Someone was arrested for stealing food and water bottles from an IHOP in Belmont, it was reported 10:08 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone attempted a scam on the internet on Arguello Drive, it was reported 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Fraud. Someone reported credit card fraud on Broadway at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Grand theft. Someone stole a bicycle on California Drive, it was reported 5:47 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:26 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
BELMONT
Citizen assist. A woman was stuck in an elevator on Davey Glen Road. The San Mateo County Fire Department responded, it was reported 9:07 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
Disturbance. Someone was physically threatened by two men in a park; one looked to be in his 60s, while the other seemed to be in his 20s. It transpired on Davey Glen Road and was reported 7:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Barking dog. A dog was locked in a garage on Belmont Canyon Road and barked for over an hour, it was reported 1:18 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for stealing on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 1:02 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Maxine Terner said:
craigwiesner said:
Thomas Morgan said:
We have a housing crisis and the committee is primarily focusing on a word some find to be offensive, that is offensive.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.