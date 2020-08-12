Let's couch this discussion: When someone confronted another person dumping furniture on the road in San Mateo, the person threw furniture at them, it was reported at 10:04 a.m. Saturday, July 18.
MILLBRAE
Petty theft. A license plate was stolen from a parked vehicle on Magnolia Avenue, it was reported at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Grand theft. Someone stole an item from an unlocked vehicle on Banbury Lane resulting in a loss of $25,000, it was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Grand theft. Someone stole a vehicle on Magnolia Avenue which was later found with $6,500 worth of parts and gardening equipment stolen, it was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Arrest. Someone under the influence of methamphetamine was arrested on El Camino Real for public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of substance paraphernalia, it was reported at 12:11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
HALF MOON BAY
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen in San Francisco and found on San Mateo Road, it was reported 10:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Cited. A San Jose resident was cited for having an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop on Main Street, it was reported at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Petty theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a van on Belleville Boulevard resulting in a loss of approximately $500, it was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
SAN BRUNO
Burglary. Someone on West San Bruno Avenue came home to find someone who didn’t belong there, it was reported at 6:01 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
Petty theft. Someone stole the tip jar from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday, July 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.