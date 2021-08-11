A lot of spirit: A woman stole $300 worth of liquor from a business on the 800 block of Laurel Street in San Carlos, it was reported 11:05 a.m. Friday, July 30.
SAN CARLOS
ID theft. Someone on the 100 block of Queens Court had their personal information stolen and used to open several credit cards, it was reported 10:17 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Fire. Teenagers set a gas can on fire in a parking lot on the 700 block of Laurel Street, they were detained and one of them confessed, it was reported 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot on the 1000 block of Laurel Street, it was reported 12:05 a.m. Friday, July 30.
Arrest. A man with pepper spray and a usable amount of controlled substances in his possession was arrested for shoplifting from a convenience store located on the 1400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 2:21 a.m. Friday, July 30.
