Don’t keep appliances on the street — Someone stole a kitchen food processor valued at $200 while it was left out on the street on Chestnut Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 6:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
BURLINGAME
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 8:43 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Petty theft. Someone stole alcohol from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:47 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Fraud. Someone was given two fraudulent checks on Rollins Road, it was reported 5:02 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Grand theft. Someone stole a backpack from a vehicle on Balboa Avenue, it was reported 9:23 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drugs and narcotics on California Drive and Majilla Avenue, it was reported 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
BELMONT
Vandalism. Someone broke the passenger side window of a car at the intersection of Irwin Street and O’Neill Avenue, it was reported 7.55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on El Camino Real for being drunk in public, it was reported 6:44 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Assault. Someone called 911 to alert first responders to an assault with a deadly weapon at the Ralston Avenue exit of Highway 101, it was reported 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Arrest. A woman was arrested for hitting a man’s car and stealing $500 from his wallet on Shoreway Road, it was reported 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
