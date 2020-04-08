An April fool: Someone began yelling at cafe staff on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.
Burlingame
Burglary. A bicycle was stolen from a garage on Drake Avenue, it was reported at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
Petty theft. A shoplifter was caught trying to remove an alarm from a bottle of alcohol on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
Burglary. A contractor’s tool box was broken into at a job site on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
Disturbance. A discharged patient threatened to destroy property on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.
Burglary. Tools were stolen from a construction site on Balboa Way, it was reported at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.
Petty theft. A shoplifter fled a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday, April 1.
Belmont
Hit-and-run. Someone’s neighbor hit their in a gray Jeep on Sherborne Drive, it was reported at 7:24 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
Accident. Someone drove their vehicle into a tree and fled on Hiller Street, it was reported at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
Theft. Security footage revealed someone had been stealing packages from a residence on Davey Glen Road, it was reported at 12:36 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
Welfare check. Someone who seemed unwell was laughing to herself on Carlmont Drive, it was reported at 12:42 p.m. Friday, March 6.
