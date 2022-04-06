Hey, Dr. Jones, no time for love! — Subjects were having relations in a vehicle at Boothbay Avenue and Pleasant Court in Foster City, it was reported 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.
SAN CARLOS
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from the 300 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.
Burglary. Someone broke into four storage lockers on the 300 block of Shoreway Road and stole $2,000 worth of tools from one of the units, it was reported 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29.
Vehicle burglary. Someone on the 500 block of Skyway Road shattered a vehicle’s window and stole $1,095 worth of a person’s belongings, it was reported 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from the 300 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Citation. Someone on Middlefield Road was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Redwood City, it was reported 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, March 29.
Burglary. Someone forced entry into a business on the 2300 block of Bay Road and stole over $8,000, it was reported 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, March 29.
Burglary. Someone on the first block of Lerida Court smashed the glass door of a residence and entered it, but nothing seemed to be taken, it was reported 9:02 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
