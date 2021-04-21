A picture is worth $7,000: Someone stole $7,000 worth of camera equipment (two cameras and four lenses) from a vehicle on Catamaran Street in Foster City, it was reported at 7:34 a.m. Thursday, April 1.
BELMONT
Theft. Someone stole a package containing a computer on Masonic Way and disposed of the box in the resident’s trash, it was reported at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run accident involving an injury occurred on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Vandalism. A Belmont resident’s vehicle window was smashed overnight on F Street, it was reported at 12:07 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic convertor from a vehicle carport on Old County Road, it was reported at 8:49 a.m. Saturday, April 3.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for domestic violence on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 1:51 a.m. Friday, April 2.
