What the BEEP!? — Someone heard a smoke detector alarm go off on Sem Lane in Belmont, it was reported 12:39 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

BURLINGAME

Suspicious vehicles. Someone heard vehicle engines running and people talking loudly on Highland Avenue, it was reported 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Malicious mischief. Someone cut a fence on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Hit-and-run. Someone struck a parked vehicle on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a vehicle on California Drive, it was reported 9:07 p.m.

BELMONT

Traffic citation. Someone was driving with a suspended license on the corner of El Camino Real and Olive Street, it was reported 7:37 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.

Parking complaint. Someone parked their car in a handicapped spot on Concourse Drive, it was reported 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Hit-and-run. Someone hit the front of a car on Crestview Avenue, it was reported 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Disturbance. Someone complained about people making noise on O’Neill Avenue, it was reported 10:23 p.m. Monday, April 11.

