What the BEEP!? — Someone heard a smoke detector alarm go off on Sem Lane in Belmont, it was reported 12:39 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
BURLINGAME
Suspicious vehicles. Someone heard vehicle engines running and people talking loudly on Highland Avenue, it was reported 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.
Malicious mischief. Someone cut a fence on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.
Hit-and-run. Someone struck a parked vehicle on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a vehicle on California Drive, it was reported 9:07 p.m.
BELMONT
Traffic citation. Someone was driving with a suspended license on the corner of El Camino Real and Olive Street, it was reported 7:37 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
Parking complaint. Someone parked their car in a handicapped spot on Concourse Drive, it was reported 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit the front of a car on Crestview Avenue, it was reported 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, April 12.
Disturbance. Someone complained about people making noise on O’Neill Avenue, it was reported 10:23 p.m. Monday, April 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.